With sculptural bag creations, OSTWALD links fashion and art in the closest possible way and stage intelligent and lively works of art. Geometry and the desire to play are wonderful sources of inspiration, as with the BARREL. However, to transfer such a simple three-dimensional body as a barrel into a bag in its simplicity poses countless questions to the construction. Coupled with the desire for simple operation and ergonomics, the result is a delightful work of art that will attract attention with its catwalk-compatible appearance. The clutch BARREL is lined inside with luxurious avio suede. It is equipped with an easily accessible interior which is closed by the magical power of hidden magnets. LEATHER Genuine Italian calf leather with hair-on calf leather, interior olive green lining, and hand-stitched details. LINING Material suede in orange color CARE The care of your OSTWALD handbag is made easier by the exceptional quality of the natural leather selected for each individual design. Certain aging of the bag according to your wearing habits are characteristics of real leather and set this natural product apart from artificial materials. To ensure that your leather handbag looks perfect for longer, wipe your bag occasionally with a simple damp cloth that gently cleans the leather. To keep your bag in shape when it's not in use, lightly pad it with tissue paper and store it in a dry and protected place. Artisanal Orange Leather Barrel Masterpiece In Red & Brown OSTWALD Finest Couture Bags