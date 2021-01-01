The Beau bag, inspired by a bow, is the perfect pouch to take with you anywhere. Made from butter soft Italian leather inside and out, carry this bag over your wrist or by holding the top knot. The bag can be securely closed using the 2 clips on the interior. Handmade in Sydney, Australia. Material: Leather Details: Handmade in Australia Soft Italian Leather outer and lining Black exterior, pewter interior Double metal clip fastening Delivered in a bespoke dust bag and black gift box Each bag is lovingly and carefully handmade which means that each bag is unique and no two bags are exactly the same. Your bag may not look identical to the pictures shown for this reason. For example, each time we do the knot it looks slightly different. Artisanal Black Leather Beau Bag - & Pewter Farrah + Sloane