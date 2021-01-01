Well rounded in every sense, this newest tote bag is perfectly proportioned to be your ideal everyday companion. It's easy for you to find your most important small items with a zipped pouch that is big enough for the all-important keys, travel pass, and lipstick, so no need to rummage at the bottom of your bag. This tote is well proportioned, but there are two buttons at the side to expand the size if necessary. The combination of textured pebble and smooth saddle leather makes this bag something extra special. Finest Italian leather Zipped leather pouch included inside This bag comes with its own fabric dust bag Artisanal Green Leather The Camden Tote Bottle Nadia Minkoff