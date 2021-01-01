This oversize, longline faux fur coat is a classic wardrobe staple to complete any winter look. Made with luxurious, soft touch, cruelty free roll end faux fur so you can stay warm and stylish without harming animals. Available in classic black and funky mustard yellow colourways. Featuring straight line sleeves and discreet snap fastenings. Fully lined with a matching woven jacquard fabric. This unisex piece can be worn dressed up or down. Each coat is numbered and production is limited to 30 pieces per colourway. Fabric: shell: 100% faux fur; lining: 100% mixed fibre Washing Instruction: Dry Clean Limited production of only 30 pieces per colourway. Artisanal Mustard Fabric Anja Coat Large Bo Carter