The Space Bag is handcrafted with 100% calfskin leather in Turkey. It has an adjustable leather strap with light gold metal hardware. It can be used both as a shoulder bag and as a cross body bag. It is suitable for wallet, phone, make up and keys. With its unusual design, it will be an eye-catching accessory in your daily life. To use your bag in good condition, please follow the steps below. Store it in the dust bag fully stuffed Keep it away from excess water Protect against excessive sunlight, dryness and heat To remove dirt, clean with a soft damp cloth and let it dry naturally Do not use any chemicals to clean your bag For professional care, please take your bag to a leather care store Artisanal Mustard Leather Space Bag In IMESMERI