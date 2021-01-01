We love this style, designed in collaboration with our 13-year-old niece Carmely who loves shoulder bag. Carmely 2.0 is as simple as it is Versatile, the shoulder strap is removable which aloud you to wear the bag as a clutch. We had added an additional chain so you can wear our Carmely cross body. Our Bags are made of genuine leather. To keep it looking good over time, clean with a soft dry cloth. Watch out for water and don't keep in the sun for longs period of time. Artisanal Natural Leather Carmely 2.0 Las Alba