Our hand dyed and hand embroidered pink bucket hat with a aqua blue smiley face at the centre: ) A unique statement piece that looks great for the summer! We thought we would spread a little happiness in our work with a hand embroidered smiley face. Bucket hat is unisex. Lining: 96% Polyester, 4% Cotton, Main: 100% Cotton. Machine Washable Artisanal Pink Cotton Smiley Face Bucket Hat Large Quillattire