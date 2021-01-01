The Rebel Collection is an active movement to support the sustainable change in our world today. We believe the Pandemic was a wake up call of how the universe is counting on us for a better tomorrow! After the Coronavirus Crisis hit us in the face, it was inspiring to see how the earth was healing and how the environment was Flourishing back. It's time to make a statement and be rebellious. " It's time to act as one! " The REBEL Tote Bag is hand weaved using 48 recycled plastic bags with the hands of 2 craftsmen and 1 housewife's effort. wipe with damp cloth Adjustable Strap, internal pocket Artisanal Black Rebel Fanny Bag REFORM STUDIO