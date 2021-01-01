Form fitted top, accented waist line, full skirt with pleats on the back, and a voluminous hood. Pink garden rose flower pattern on denim blue background. Waterproof, warm and breathable: You can wear this coat every day through autumn, winter, and spring in any weather. This coat by RainSisters features hidden pockets in the side seams and a comfortable large hood with tighteners that allow you to adjust it for your liking. Full length sleeves, full body lining, and snap button closure will keep you warm and dry in rain or wind. Fabric prints are unique and made by RainSisters team. Membrane fabric: breathable (5 000 gsm) and windproof material with warm (-5°C/23°F to +20°C/68°F) fleece inner layer and woven water resistant (10 000 mm) layer on the outside (94% polyester, 6% polyamide) Lining: High quality Italian satin (100% polyester) Professional dry clean OR Delicate machine wash at max 30°C. Use hand wash for any stains. Do not use any softening liquids. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Do not iron (dry on a hanger to straighten). Artisanal Rose Fabric Fitted & Flared Women's Coat With Hood - Misty XL RainSisters