Artisanal Rose Gold Lady Bug Ladybird Pendant Necklace LATELITA

$88.00
In stock
Description

Pretty and petite, this nature inspired, ladybird necklace is perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery. Rosegold dipped sterling silver is hand set with Latelita signature sparkles to add a touch of everyday luxury. A ladybug (or ladybird) is believed to be an embodiment of Lady Luck, bringing good fortune and prosperity along with it. As the insect leads a vibrant and colourful life, it influences you to experience the joys of living to the fullest. This item makes for an excellent birthday gift for a friend or loved one. 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct rosegold. A perfect Birthday gift idea. Simple everyday styling. This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Materials: 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct rosegold. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Artisanal Rose Gold Lady Bug Ladybird Pendant Necklace LATELITA

