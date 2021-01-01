Classic man-style shirt with a relaxed fit. Traditional collar and clean front placket and two tucks at the back yoke. Front and back curved hem. Features a contrast polka dot placement at front pocket and back yoke and sleeve cuffs. French seams for all internal seams. The fabric feels/looks: Smooth and soft silk, slight crepe and lightweight, slightly sheer. Fabric: 100% Silk (Dead-stock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash inside out, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Artisanal White Silk Mens Flannel Polka Dot Shirt Medium madre natura