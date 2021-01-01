Stories: In the North, the Tower River emanates from Bright-Tower Mountain and flows west into the Yellow River. Many He Luo fish dwell there. The He Luo fish has one head and ten bodies and yells like a dog. Eating it will cure tumours. In the West, there is a mountain called Mount Yingdi. Its heights is full of lacquer trees, and its foot is imbued with metal and jade. All the animals here are white. The Yuan River emanates from here and flows northward into Hill-Goat Lake. There are many Ran Yi fish in the river. It has a fish body with a snake's head, six feet, and eyes like a horse's ears. Eating it can prevent nightmare. -The Classic of Mountains and Seas Dry-clean only Artisanal Blue Silk The Fish Kimono Mini XS GuanAnAn London