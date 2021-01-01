Artisanal Black Stainless Steel The Bino Ebony Strap HALM

Limited edition exclusive collection designed in collaboration with Kristina Fidelskaya Full 100% French genuine leather hide, hard mini bag Signature HALM removable webbing strap / removable chain / wide shoulder + cross body strap Signature / bespoke stainless steel HALM hardware Magnetic top flap closure Designed to be worn as a crossbody / hand carry / shoulder carry, multi styling mini bag Day to night bag/ everyday bag for the necessities, a chameleon. Small yet bold (mini bag with a big personality) Practical luxe EACH SILHOUETTE has been designed to embrace the beauty and characteristics of 100% natural leather, designed to gently soften with wear yet maintaining the core signature structure and shape. TIPS ON HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR HALM BAG to help it evolve and age gracefully whilst maintaining its natural beauty: - Our leather has been 3M treated during dyeing which gives the leather a resistance to water and everyday markings. Additional layers of stain/water protection have not been added because this will alter the natural appearance and characteristics of the leather. - Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight or direct light as the leather could fade - Avoid locating near a heat source or extreme cold conditions as the leather could become dry - If your handbag is in direct contact with water, try to shake or brush off surface water droplets with a dry cloth and air dry your bag at room temperature - Prevent contact with perfume and makeup. Although 3M treatment provides a resistance, oil based products ie. Make up/creams may leave a mark. If this happens, allow to dry and gently brush clean. - Please be careful when your bag is in direct contact with dyed clothing as some dyes may transfer onto leathers. Avoid close contact or rubbing of your HALM bag against dark clothing, as the clothing dye may transfer onto the leather. GENERAL LEATHER CARE - Our leather is a very low-maintenance, easy-care leather which can be wiped clean with a soft, damp cloth. Allow to dry fully before storing HOW TO STORE YOUR BAG - After use re-stuff your bag with tissue paper or fabric and keep in the dust bag provided - Roll any detachable webbing straps or chains and place inside the bag (change the direction of the rolling periodically). Artisanal Black Stainless Steel The Bino Ebony Strap HALM