Make Up Bag/ Pouch made with beautiful pale blue velvet fabric. Luxurious Hand embroidered Swarovski crystals designed and put together in a lip shape with golden colour zip to the bag. Use it to keep your make up or your travel essentials, it' a perfect pouch to go with anything. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after in contact with salt water. Hand wash with cold water, using mild and gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Artisanal Blue Velvet The Pale Lippy Make Up Bag Oceanus