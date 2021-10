Get your hands on this one of a kind, vintage embroidered Levis denim jacket. This jacket has direct embroidery onto the vintage jacket. It uses one of our classic designs, using tones of purple, yellow, orange and blue threads. Vintage Unisex jacket: Large Hand Wash Only Vintage jacket therefore the product has been worn before. Jacket is in good condition and has had new embroidered done. Artisanal Purple Vintage Embroidered Levis Denim Jacket 'Dusk' By Duo-Hue DUO-HUE by Amelia Ayerst