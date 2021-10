ONAIE Slippers are handmade in Poland and hand-crafted from off-cuts sheepskin leather. Inside is lined with sheep wool for extra comfort and will naturally expand to fit your foot. These items are hand wash only and should be stored away from direct sunlight to prevent fading. These slippers are hand wash only and should be stored away from direct sunlight to prevent fading. Artisanal Wool Mens Leather Sheepskin Mules Shoes 12 UK ONAIE