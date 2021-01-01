Artist Shirt

This statement style top features angled hems, diagonal unique button accents, and pleated back details. The shirt collar and 80% linen, 20% cotton fabric blend of this button-up add an element of professionalism, while the 3/4 length sleeves and fit of the top contrast that and make it more casual. This blouse does sit at the shoulders and gently swings through the body. The front length of this top (from high point of shoulder) is 31.5? (size small), and the back length (from high point of shoulder) is 32.5? (size small). This model is 5'9? wearing a size small.