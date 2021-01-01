Artistic Spring Poppies Colorful Landscape Art T-Shirt

poppy flower, papaver, flower, floral, botanical, wildflower, poppies, summer, spring, artistic, plants, pretty, colorful, cute, girly, romantic, flower bouquet, red, remembrance, memory, recollection, reminiscence Artistic Spring Poppies Colorful Landscape Art is a painting of red wildflowers in springtime. An artistic botanical papaver artwork of flowers reminiscent of spring, summer and loved ones. A pretty and delicate romantic flower bouquet that will delight Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem