File this stylish spandex top under "everyday wardrobe essentials". Tall side slits and a round neckline are eye-catching details that will make you feel cool, comfortable, and confident. From Peace Love World. Original item is A391889. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.