Make your mark! A graffiti-inspired print on feel-good French terry gives this sweet shirt more than enough attitude to see you through the day. Did someone say, favorite new piece?! From Women with Control®.



Original item is A393800. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.