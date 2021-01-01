From belle beauty by kim gravel

As Is Belle Beach by Kim Gravel French Terry Sweatshirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Thank you, Kim Gravel! You've graciously given us THE sweatshirt for summer, complete with a V-neckline, hoodie, drawstring bottom hem, and elastic at the sleeve cuffs (for zhuzh-ing). And it's all wrapped up in the coziest lightweight French terry. We're soo prepped and ready for early morning kayaking, moonlit midnight strolls, and extreme air-conditioning (brrr). From Belle Beach by Kim Gravel. Original item is A397137. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com