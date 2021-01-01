As Is Belle Beach by Kim Gravel French Terry Sweatshirt

Thank you, Kim Gravel! You've graciously given us THE sweatshirt for summer, complete with a V-neckline, hoodie, drawstring bottom hem, and elastic at the sleeve cuffs (for zhuzh-ing). And it's all wrapped up in the coziest lightweight French terry. We're soo prepped and ready for early morning kayaking, moonlit midnight strolls, and extreme air-conditioning (brrr). From Belle Beach by Kim Gravel. Original item is A397137. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.