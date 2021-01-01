As Is Breezies Clean Lines Seamless Bonded Smoothing Tank

The first step to pulling together an impeccable ensemble? This seamless smoothing tank -- giving you heat-bonded edges that completely disappear under your clothing. And those pesky peek-through bra straps? Concealed too, thanks to built-up front straps. From the Breezies® Intimates Collection. Original item is A392221. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.