Always ready to put some pep in your step, this printed button-up top really pops! Its peplum bottom provides that perfect touch of flair every time you flaunt it. From Denim & Co.® Fashions. Original item is A378274. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.