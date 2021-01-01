From denim & co.

As Is Denim & Co. Stand Collar Button Front Poncho Sweater

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Apropos poncho. When leaves are crunching underfoot and the smell of bonfires fills the air, it's time for this sweet sweater poncho from Denim & Co. With its touchable texture, front and side buttons, and ribbed trim, this fashionable poncho looks perfectly fitting with everything from soft jeans to crisp work attire. From Denim & Co.(R) Fashions. See A269349. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com