Tucked under a tunic or paired with a well-loved T-shirt, these DreamJeannes leggings make an oh-so-comfy and fabulously flattering option for any everyday outing. Bonus - they have pockets too (yes, we said pockets!). From Quacker Factory®. Original item is A393170. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.