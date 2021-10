Get ready to get cozy with your layering! This eyelash sweater cardi is the ultimate statement piece for crisp weather looks, and can be thrown over just about anything! From LOGO by Lori Goldstein®.



Original item is A385061. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.