Ever wonder how celebs look so smooth and glam? Bodysuits! And we're obsessed with this tuckless essential by Isaac Mizrahi. Get that no-bunch look while gliding through your day in silky chic comfort. From Isaac Mizrahi Live!TM Original item is A352277. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.