What offers full coverage, smoothing support, and a lovely patterned design that's your secret to keep? The answer: this unlined underwire bra -- also designed with the UltimAir® lining you love! From the Breezies® Intimates Collection. Original item is A371342. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.