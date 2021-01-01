As Is Patricia Nash Leather Sandals- Fulvia

Can you see yourself wearing these leather sandals as you stroll the cobblestone streets of a quaint town? Can you picture them peeking out from underneath a flowing floral skirt that's just so refreshingly summer? Can you understand why we insist that you go ahead and purchase these irresistible sandals? Yes, yes, and yes. From Patricia Nash. Original item is A377160. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.