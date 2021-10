For those days you need to throw something on and go, grab this 3/4-length sleeve top for a pretty and put-together OOTD that elevates your look in seconds. From LOGO by Lori Goldstein®.



Original item is A389306. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.