Sometimes, you just need to take a day. This raw-edge recovery tee is here for that -- with a vented back you can knot up for your restorative yoga sesh or just let flow in the breeze. From MIND BODY LOVE by Peace Love World. Original item is A380926. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.