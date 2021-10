A simple body and a standout printed lace hemline meet in the middle of basic and beautiful to make this Rayon 230 dress a go-to garb. From LOGO by Lori Goldstein®.



Original item is A397952. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.