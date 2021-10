Anyone for simple and super-cute summer dressing? *raises hand* This pleasingly printed maxi dress has easy-peasy dressing and confident-cool all wrapped up. *raises thumbs* From Du Jour® Fashions. Original item is A378505. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.