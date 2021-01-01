As Is Belle by Kim Gravel Regular TripleLuxe Cropped Jeans

Totally on-trend and headed your way -- these can't-wait-for-summer cropped jeans coax you to enter the fray of just-dropped updates. Zoom in on those fab frayed edges on the leg openings (swoon). But Kim Gravel went a step further, leveling up with a hi-low hem that's so... haute. From Belle by Kim Gravel. Original item is A397108. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.