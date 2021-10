Ruffles add some fun to these crop pants. Pair them with a simple top and sandals for fashionista flounce that's ready for any summer soiree. From Du Jour® Fashions. Original item is A351821. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.