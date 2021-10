Soma worked some magic to create this vanishing back bra: a three-zone panel in the back wing for strong hold and stretch. Plus, it offers full coverage and maintains its shape for a smooth, unnoticeable silhouette beneath your tees, tanks, and dresses. From Soma. Original item is A311589. This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.