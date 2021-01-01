As Is zuda Z-Eco Regular Cityscape Skort with Pockets

Pairing the comfort of shorts with the more polished look of a casual skirt, the zuda Cityscape skort is designed to take over your day-to-day wardrobe (and just as the trendy silhouette launches back into the spotlight, at that). A compression waistband mixes with wicking fabric to create this feel-good bottom that works with you and for you. From zuda®. Original item is A381036 . This product may be a customer return, vendor sample, or on-air display and is not in its originally manufactured condition. It may not be new. In some instances, these items are repackaged by QVC.