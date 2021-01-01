AS10 Earbuds Pure 5 Balanced Armature 5BA Earphone Musician in Ear Monitor Headphone High Fidelity HiFi Headset No Microphone Green

5 Balanced Armature Driver AS10 Earphone: With 5 balanced armature driver on this in ear monitors, 5 balanced armatures response from Low to High frequency, add more definition and show more details in music, provide a balanced sound feature HIFI Sound: Impressive punch and impact of bass, fast and accurate with quick attack and decay. Full and warm Mids with excellent detail. Highs are well extended but not overly boosted. Sound stage is very wide and individual instruments are easy to locate. 5 Armature Driver Details: AS10 musician in ear monitor uses 5 driver, include one 22955 BA driver for Lows can be comparable to the traditional dynamic driver. 1 piece 296898 for Mids, 2 pieces 30095 for Highs, 1 pieces 31005 for Mid and High. Detachable OCC 2 Pin Cable: Like most of other headset, This AS10 earbuds headphone is equipped with detachable cable, if original cable is broken or want to have a try for upgrade or other cable, this detachable design would be per