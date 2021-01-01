Tularosa Asa One Piece in Slate. - size XS (also in M, XXS) Tularosa Asa One Piece in Slate. - size XS (also in M, XXS) For the bold and confident babe, the Asa One Piece is suited for your place at the pool. A vintage throwback with a modern cut, it features standout details in sexy cutouts and ruching accents. Style it with oversized sunnies and a straw hat.. 82% polyamide 18% elastane. Hand wash cold. Adjustable shoulder straps. Front keyhole with shirred tie detail. Shirred back. Back cut-out with hook closure. TULA-WX113. TRS17XW87. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.