Features of the Sea to Summit Ascent AcII 15F Sleeping Bag ULTRA-DRY Down 750+ Loft 90% Down Cluster Premium Duck Down certified Responsible Down Standard (RDS) Free-flow zipper system: full-length YKK® #5 main side zip, half-length opposite side zip, and foot zip provides unparalleled ventilation and use as a comforter Vertical baffles over the chest to prevent down shifting as you roll over in your sleep Shaped hood, Oversized draft collar, and zipper draft tube keep the cold out and the warmth in Internal pocket for valuables Form a snug double sleeping bag by zipping to any Sea to Summit Altitude™, Journey™ or Venture™ sleeping bag Includes lightweight Ultra-Sil™ compression bag and storage cell