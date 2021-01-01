Ase Utility - High Rise Straight Inkwell - 26 - Also in: 29, 24, 25, 27, 31, 28, 30, 32

Meet the Vintage-Inspired Utility Pant to Add a Little Edge to Your Daytime Look. Ase Flows Straight from The Thigh for Maximum Flattery and Features Utility Detailing and A Straight Waistband, Making It the Perfect Companion to Your Favorite Crop Tops and Bodysuits. This Is a Low Stretch Style. Consider Sizing up For a Relaxed Look. Inkwell Is Our Blackest Black Twill. Our Jeans Have Been Treated with Swiss Engineered Hei Q V-Block Technology. Antimicrobial Properties Are Built in To Protect the Jeans Against Contamination from Microbes. Product Does Not Protect Users or Others Against Pathogens. How It Feels Our Lightweight Twill Combines Flexible, Breathable Premium Cotton with A Hint of Stretch. Count on It to Keep You Crisp and Cool All Day Long, While Resisting Wrinkling and Sagging.