Asexual Nope Ace Pride Flag Asexuality LGBT Community Tote Bag

This LGBT Graphic says "Nope" and shows a asexual flag. Awesome for proud asexual LGBTQ community and ace supporter who love the rainbow flag and fight for equal rights. This Design influences an awesome occasion for asexual awareness week, ace pride month and national coming out day. Awesome for asexual people, who are proud staying single and experience just aromantic attractions to any gender. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.