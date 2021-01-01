Colonial Mills Ashburn Reversible Braided Oval Rug, One Size , Red

An updated spin on a classic design, these braided rugs combine two different yarn fibers to create a textured feel that's sophisticated and unique.Textured look and feelClassic braid constructionReversible for twice the lifeCrafted in AmericaHighly durable nylon/polypropylene fibersÂ½" overall thicknessStain Resistant: NoFade Resistant: YesSlip Resistant: NoRug Backing: NoneFire Retardant: YesRug Pad Needed: Rug pad is recommended to improve slip resistance and protect underlying surfaces.Use: IndoorRug construction: Machine-madeCare Instructions: Vacuum with a hard surface attachment; do not use a beater bar. Spot clean.Origin: Made in America