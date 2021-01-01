onia Ashley Bikini Bottom in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) onia Ashley Bikini Bottom in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 93% nylon 7% spandexLining: 84% nylon 16% spandex. Hand wash cold. Ribbed fabric. Imported. ONIR-WX210. WS06-33. Carl Cunow and Nathan Romano co-founded onia in 2009, a lifestyle brand inspired by modern voyagers. From swimsuits to loungewear, overnight bags to beach blankets, the range is created with versatility in mind - seamlessly transitioning from the daily routine to faraway retreats, and with the ability to beautifully withstand the rigors of traveling. onia, which means 'sailboat' in Hebrew, represents Carl and Nathan's shared passion for adventure - whether on the sea or off the beaten path - journeys of discovery and fine craftsmanship, rooted in superior design.