Cinq a Sept Ashley Dress in Black,White. - size 4 (also in 2, 6) Cinq a Sept Ashley Dress in Black,White. - size 4 (also in 2, 6) Self: 69% triacetate 31% polyCombo: 100% silkLining: 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Shirt underlay with front singular S-hook closure and buttoned cuff closure. Jersey fabric. CINR-WD219. ZD14831319Z. Cinq Sept is the time between late afternoon and early evening when the streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and anything is possible. This beautiful meaning is highlighted throughout the lines collection - they strive to find that balance between day and night and sophistication and ease.