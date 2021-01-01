Better Trends Ashton Chenille Bedspread, One Size , Pink

ï»¿Ashton is a beautiful 100% Cotton Chenille Tufted Bedspread. It is a lovely shabby chic accent to any bedroom. The bedspread comes all the way to the floor with its full cut drop. The sizes are overcut as the queen measures 102x110 Inches. The bedspread comes in colors that can coordinate and work in any bedroom. The colors include blue, sage, white, pink, ivory, grey, chocolate, burgundy and yellow. Features 100% cotton, tufted texture, button bell corners and a medallion pattern. Easy care machine washable.Bed Size: TwinMeasurements: 81 Length/Inches, 110 Width/InchesFabric Content: 100% CottonCare: Machine WashDecor Styles: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Imported