Amped-up FlyteFoam(R) Blast cushioning puts energetic bounce underfoot in a running shoe designed to maximize the efficiency of every stride, even on longer runs. Engineered mesh keeps the upper ventilated and distraction-free, while the sculpted sole and grippy tread transform each landing into a propulsive toe-off. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Distance: maintains consistent,