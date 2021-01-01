Foot-hugging, ultra-breathable textile and engineered mesh upper with supportive overlays Neutral running sneaker FLYTEFOAM® Blast technology for a trampoline-like spring in your step Part of the NEW STRONG collection Reflective details get you noticed in low light Traction pattern on the rubber sole The Asics DYNABLAST Running Shoes are imported. Give your hard-working feet a hug as you propel forward in the Women's Asics DYNABLAST Running Shoes. Boasting advanced FLYTEFOAM® Blast midsole foam, these mile-hungry superstars deliver a burst of energy with every single stride. Plus, the sock-like upper and bold hues ensure these babies look good long after your run is over. Size: 8.5. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Asics Women's DYNABLAST Running Shoes in White/ Size 8.5