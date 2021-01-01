Asixx USB 2.0 Hub, USB 2.0 Hub Adapter, USB 2.0 Hub to 3-Port USB 2.0 + Headphone + Mic with 7.1CH Sound Adapter Multi Port Splitter(White)

The multi port splitter is designed with stereo sound adapter combo (2 headphone + 1 microphone) especially for laptops, tablets, and ultrabooks and expands one USB 2.0 high-speed port into three easily. It is also a highly flexible audio interface, which can be used with laptop system; Simply plug the sound adapter into your USB port, and then plug your headphones into the adapter. Ergonomic design, humanized technology considerations, Stable performance, durable and reliable. Designed with 3-port, this compact USB 2.0 high-speed hub is small enough for travel, and capable enough to meet your connectivity needs. No driver needed, plug and play, add USB 2.0 port to your computer easily.