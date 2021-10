Seal the deal in the simple yet chic Aslee mule by Vince Camuto. Designed for style and comfort this shoe is perfect for any occasion. Leather upper. Padded leather straps for increased comfort. Lining, insole, and outsole made of synthetic material. Open toe with modernistic square structure. Covered 2.75 heel. Made in Brazil. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.